Song Ga-in Releases MV Teaser for "What If It’s Not a Flower" ... A New World Created with AI

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Song Ga-in is embarking on a new musical transformation.

On the 1st, Song Ga-in released the music video teaser for her new single "What If It’s Not a Flower (Plantain)" on her official social media accounts.

The teaser opens with Song Ga-in deep in thought inside a room filled with soft sunlight. The moment she picks up leaf-shaped glasses, reality shifts into fantasy, and she steps into nature, where blue forests and wildflowers fill the landscape. The video then vividly captures the song’s message of hope and vitality as she encounters a butterfly resting on her fingertips and a plantain blooming even among barren rocks. It later shows people from around the world enjoying a midsummer festival to samba house rhythms, building anticipation for the new track.

The new single "What If It’s Not a Flower" is the third installment in the Song Ga-in X Legend Project, following Sim Soo-bong’s "Tears Are Falling" and Seol Woon-do’s "Mambo of Love." It was created with DJ Chul, one of Korea’s leading DJs and producers. Based on Brazilian festival house sounds, the hybrid dance track blends samba house rhythms with trot sensibilities. Like its subtitle, "Plantain," it carries a positive message for those who endure life’s burdens and quietly get through each day, taking root even in harsh ground and blooming again even after being trampled.

The music video was produced using AI-based creative technology. It is expected to expand Song Ga-in’s fresh musical world with striking visuals and offer a distinctive content experience.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com