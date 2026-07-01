[CORTIS 1] Secures a Spot on the Billboard 200 for 7 Straight Weeks, Powered by 'Digging Consumption'

CORTIS is enjoying a long-running hit on the U.S. Billboard charts.

According to the latest Billboard chart released on the 4th, CORTIS ranked No. 94 on the main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its second mini album, "GREENGREEN." This marks seven consecutive weeks on the chart and sets a new record for the longest chart run by a single album among K-pop boy groups that debuted within the past five years.

On the detailed charts, "GREENGREEN" took No. 1 on Billboard World Albums, while the first mini album, "Color Outside the Lines," came in at No. 2. The two albums also placed No. 4 and No. 8, respectively, on Top Album Sales.

The title track, "Red Red," ranked No. 65 on Billboard Global 200 and No. 35 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S., extending its chart run to nine consecutive weeks. It also climbed to No. 11 on Hot Dance/Pop Songs and No. 37 on Artist 100, showing a strong rebound.

What stands out in particular is the dual success of "GREENGREEN" and "Color Outside the Lines." For a rookie group that has not even been active for a year, having both a new release and a back catalog album near the top of the charts is a textbook example of "digging consumption."

Generation MZ consumers in 2026 do not simply follow what everyone else already knows. They look for their own clear tastes and dig deeply into everything, from the history behind a brand’s creation to its hidden backstory. For them, consumption is not just spending. It is a process of defining identity and satisfying intellectual curiosity. Once they become deeply invested in a brand, they rarely turn to another one and often become its most loyal customers, promoting it voluntarily to people around them.

In K-pop as well, this kind of "digging consumption" is extremely important. It means the creation and growth of a strong core fandom that can minimize marketing costs while maximizing promotional impact. Even if fans first discover a group through a new song or a recent performance, they often go on to consume everything from early albums and B-sides to self-produced content. That creates a different kind of phenomenon from a reverse-rank climb. If a reverse-rank hit often ends with one breakout song, a team driven by digging consumption keeps fans exploring its worldview and musicality through earlier albums as well, raising the value of the group’s entire archive and building a structure for long-term success.

Reporter Song Jeong-heon /

In other words, because CORTIS has maintained an organic narrative between albums and a high level of musical quality since its debut, the success of "Red Red" is driving renewed attention to its older releases, which in turn is lifting the group’s overall value. This virtuous cycle shows just how powerful a well-made album can be, especially for a group that has not yet reached its first anniversary.

CORTIS will launch its first solo world tour, "Put Your Phone Down," from this month through September. The group will also meet global fans through major festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago in the U.S. on the 31st and August 1, Rock in Japan Festival in Chiba on September 20, and a solo main-stage performance at the Singapore Grand Prix on October 9.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com