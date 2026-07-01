Kim Ho-joong Shares First Thoughts After Release: "My Wrongdoing Was Serious, I Will Reflect With a Sense of Responsibility" [Full Text]

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Kim Ho-joong has sent his first message to fans since his release.

On June 30, Kim Ho-joong posted a handwritten letter on his fan cafe under the title, "To my grateful family." He began by saying, "It took two years for me to write here again. I feel once more that my wrongdoing was serious."

He continued, "Of my two years and six months in prison, I was deemed eligible for parole review in June 2026, and today, June 30, I have been released into the world. Rather than feeling freedom and relief at leaving prison, I will take on greater responsibility, reflect on my actions, and serve the remainder of my sentence with sincerity."

He added, "Rather than saying more, I will clearly face the situation and position I am in now and live without straying from the right path. I am sorry. I will look back more deeply and set my mind straight again."

Kim Ho-joong was indicted and detained in May 2024 on charges that he drove his car while drunk on a road in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, crossed the center line, hit an oncoming taxi, fled the scene, and then pressured his manager to falsely turn himself in.

Prosecutors indicted Kim Ho-joong on charges including dangerous driving causing injury and hit-and-run causing injury. However, because he appeared before police 17 hours after the incident, it was difficult to determine his exact blood alcohol level using the Widmark Formula, so a drunk-driving charge was not applied.

Both the first- and second-instance courts sentenced Kim Ho-joong to two years and six months in prison. After he gave up his appeal, the sentence was finalized, and he served his term after being transferred from Seoul Detention Center to Somang Prison. He was later approved for parole after being recognized for his exemplary conduct in prison and was released on June 30. At the scene, many fans and reporters gathered, and Kim Ho-joong, wearing a black mask, left in a prearranged vehicle without making any further comment.

Kim Ho-joong plans to focus on hospital treatment for the time being. Even before the accident, his ankle condition was serious enough to require ligament reconstruction, but his injury worsened significantly because he did not receive proper treatment while incarcerated. He will undergo a detailed medical examination and decide whether surgery is needed.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com