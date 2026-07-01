MEOVV Looks Seriously Pretty... Medieval Version Dance Video Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] MEOVV transformed into medieval princesses.

On June 30, a medieval version dance video for MEOVV's title track "Ddiroli" from the second EP "Bite Now" was released on the group's official social media accounts. In the video, the members wore glamorous dresses and showed off princess-like visuals from the medieval era. Among them, Anna drew laughs by wearing a wig and men's formal attire, presenting a look reminiscent of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart or Johann Sebastian Bach.

"Ddiroli" is a song that samples Johann Sebastian Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D minor." In response, MEOVV produced a special costume dance video, highlighting the song's luxurious yet powerful mood.

"Ddiroli" is gaining popularity after entering Melon's daily chart and Top 100 Chart, the country's largest music platform. MEOVV is carrying that momentum forward with the track "Hitum."

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com