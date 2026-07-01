Park Gyu-ri Reveals Early Warning Signs of Brain Hemorrhage: "My Vision Blurred and I Had a Severe Headache. If I Had Been Any Later, My Life Could Have Been at Risk" (Healthy Home 2)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Singer Park Gyu-ri shared an update on how she has been working to restore her gut health.

On the TV Chosun program "Healthy Home 2," which aired on the 30th of last month, the show explored various health management methods under the theme, "The Miracle of One Meal a Day That Revives the Body." Park Gyu-ri appeared in the studio with her mother, Lee Myung-ja, and lifted the mood from the start by warmly singing her newly released song, "Bap Taryeong." Known as the original "military sweetheart" and the "trot goddess," Park said, "I am now in my late 40s, so it is time to worry about menopause. Time has passed so quickly that my daughter is already a 22-year-old adult," showing off her ageless beauty.

Her mother, Lee Myung-ja, said, "My daughter used to be a civil servant with the municipal gugak orchestra, but in her early 30s, she suffered a brain hemorrhage and even lost her sight. At the time, I thought something terrible had happened to her, and it felt like the sky was falling." She added, "Fortunately, after recovering, she decided to live doing what she wanted and became a trot singer. I cannot describe how proud I am whenever I see her singing on stage." Park also recalled the frightening experience, saying, "My head felt like thunder and lightning were striking inside it, and along with pain I had never experienced before, my vision blurred." She added, "When I was told that if I had been even a little later, I could have suffered serious aftereffects or even lost my life, I felt devastated."

Park then opened up about her health concerns, saying, "Since my brain hemorrhage, I have been getting annual health checkups, and every time, polyps have been found in my intestines. Two years ago, I was even diagnosed with a sessile serrated adenoma, which is a precancerous stage of colon cancer, and I was deeply shocked." She added, "Both my paternal and maternal families have a strong history of diabetes, and my mother and I also keep getting blood sugar readings in the prediabetic range at every checkup, so I worry a lot." Medical specialists warned, "When the intestines are damaged, the risk of diabetes and abdominal obesity increases." Park and her mother then revealed changes to their diet, saying, "We used to enjoy greasy foods, flour-based dishes, and salty meals, but recently we have been eating foods that help gut health."

In their daily life shown on the program, Park and her mother drew attention by massaging their abdomen to manage belly fat and eating raw food before meals. Park shared a candid review, saying, "After I started eating raw food, my indigestion and constipation disappeared, and a lot of my extra fat has also gone away, so I have been diligently keeping it up." The specialists explained, "The freeze-drying method removes only the moisture from natural ingredients, so their original nutrients are preserved." When the results of the participants' two-week raw food project were revealed, Park said, "I also lost about 2 kilograms through raw food," and added, "I need to work harder and keep it up more consistently." She concluded by advising viewers to consult a specialist before consuming it if they have digestive diseases, and wrapped up the warm appearance with her mother.

Meanwhile, Park Gyu-ri, a former gugak performer and the original "military sweetheart," has been spreading positive influence as both a singer and a health advocate, drawing on her experience of overcoming a brain hemorrhage in her 30s. She has been active on a range of health-related programs, including Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Good Morning," KBS1's "Any Questions," "Mysteries of the Human Body," TV Chosun's "Perfect Life," and "Healthy Morning, Sunrise Day." She also recently released her new song "Bap Taryeong" after seven years and continues to stay active.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com