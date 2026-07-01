Kim Moo-yul, Who Once Lived in a Shantytown, Says He Made Only 200,000 Won a Year... Endured His Unknown Years with Yoon Seung-ah on His Side (You Quiz on the Block)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] On tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," a special episode on "strict discipline" will air, and actor Kim Moo-yul will open up about his years as an unknown actor.

Episode 349 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" (directed by Heo Gang-seok and Kim Ji-young, written by Lee Eon-ju), which airs today at 8:45 p.m., will feature Lee Yoo-ju, the child who went viral for a five-second interview on Children's Day; four siblings who all became soldiers across the Army, Navy, and Air Force; correction officers Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Dong-ryeol of the Seoul Detention Center's CRPT, known as the "grim reapers" of the facility; and actor Kim Moo-yul, who played Na Hwa-jin in the global No. 1 hit "Cheamgyoyuk."

Lee Yoo-ju, 11, the child who stirred up the country with a Children's Day news interview, will meet Yoo Jae-suk. At the time of the interview, she drew attention for her mature answer, saying, "I think this trip itself might be the gift." She will appear in the same "signature outfit" she wore then and share behind-the-scenes stories from the interview. Her mother will also reveal the story behind her unexpected remark at the time, when she said, "Please buy me a Nintendo too," which made everyone laugh. Her mother's reasons for not being able to protect her daughter's social dignity to the very end are expected to bring more laughter. Lee, who is known for her exceptional language sense and expressive ability, will also impress viewers by revealing her reading routine of 20 books a day and her talent for composing music herself. She will also say that she enjoys listening to AKMU, and she is expected to win hearts with a cute story about a one-sided crush that even drew Yoo Jae-suk in. On top of that, special language education tips shared directly by her mother will add to the spotlight.

The story of four noncommissioned officers, Kim Moon-jung, Kim Moon-so, Kim Tae-hee, and Kim Jun-won, the first siblings in the country's history to serve across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, will also add interest. The twins, the eldest and second eldest, serve in the Army, the third in the Navy, and the youngest in the Air Force. They will share how they gathered from all over the country for their appearance on "You Quiz," along with their lively sibling chemistry that never seems to have a quiet moment. The four siblings will talk about how all of them chose the military path at their father's suggestion, and they will express their respect for their grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran. From a hilarious story about a father who proudly uses his children's military service in his profile photo to a "hardship battle" over each other's military lives and even the youngest son's dating life, the family stories will be revealed in detail. In particular, Kim Jun-won will say he has blocked all of his sisters on social media, drawing laughter with his cute wish to one day receive a salute from them. Viewers will hear the story of the four siblings, who discipline each other but show stronger brotherly and sisterly bonds than anyone else, on the broadcast.

Viewers will also hear from correction officers Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Dong-ryeol of the Seoul Detention Center's CRPT, the "grim reapers" who keep unruly inmates in check. The two will raise tension by revealing the day-to-day dangers inside the Seoul Detention Center, where about 3,000 inmates are held and where executions can, in principle, be carried out. They will also show the intense field response work of handling hundreds of inmates each, dealing with unpredictable situations such as riots, self-harm, and violent outbursts. As martial arts black belt holders, they will also share the training they voluntarily undergo to stay prepared. The program will cover shocking incidents, including feces being thrown, the process of subduing a specially monitored inmate known for swallowing anything in sight, and the real frustrations of dealing with malicious complaints even in such extreme conditions. The broadcast will feature the stories of CRPT officers struggling at one of the most intense front lines.

Actor Kim Moo-yul, one of the stars of the global megahit "Cheamgyoyuk," which captivated audiences around the world in 2026, returns to "You Quiz" for the first time in two years. Kim appears in the signature black suit worn by his character, supervisor Na Hwa-jin, immediately bringing a warm sense of reunion. He will share candid stories about how the series became a next-generation global action hit, ranking No. 1 in 45 countries and entering the Top 10 in 91 countries within a week of release, and about what it feels like to be at the center of what many are calling "the Kim Moo-yul era." Along with behind-the-scenes stories from "Cheamgyoyuk," he will also talk about the moment his social media following surpassed 1 million after the release, the buzz around his resemblance to legendary wrestler John Cena, and the praise he received from senior actress Kim Hye-soo. He will also share his special connection with Heo Nam-jun, who rose as another breakout star, as well as the two actors' playful gym rivalry.

He will also reveal the hardships of his past, when he had to endure his unknown years while struggling financially on an annual income of just 200,000 won. From his childhood marked with red eviction notices to the years he spent living in a shantytown on a hillside and moving from one part-time job to another, his story of never giving up on his dream of becoming an actor is expected to leave a deep impression. In particular, Yoon Seung-ah, Kim Moo-yul's wife, appears on the show to share how she quietly watched over him during his years of obscurity. The two will talk about the moment they hugged and cried after hearing that "Cheamgyoyuk" had reached No. 1 globally, as well as their love story spanning 17 years. Kim Moo-yul's sweet side as a devoted husband is also expected to draw laughter, with Yoo Jae-suk reacting as if mindful of his wife, Na Kyung-eun. In addition, viewers will see his happy daily life with his son, Won-i, and a performance of "Fortunately," a song he has sung more than 100 times at wedding ceremonies.

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.