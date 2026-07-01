Jun Hyun-moo's Nationwide Gourmet Tour 'Jun Hyun Moo's Plan' Establishes Itself as a Long-Running Hit: "I Didn't Know It Would Last All the Way to Season 4"

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The "food bros," Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube, are making a comeback with "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4."

The first episode of MBN and Channel S's street-food documentary "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," which airs at 9:10 p.m. on the 3rd, follows Jun Hyun-moo and KwakTube (Kwak Joon-bin) as they take their first steps into Season 4 with a 100% "viewer plan" and set out to uncover must-visit restaurants.

As the two "food bros" arrived in Daejeon that day, Jun Hyun-moo shouted, "Today is a historic day. 'Jun Hyun Moo's Plan' is back for Season 4." He then added with emotion, "In this flood of tough content, I never thought it would last this long and reach Season 4." Since its first broadcast in February 2024, "Jun Hyun Moo's Plan" has traveled through 99 streets and 318 hidden restaurants over two years and four months. Along the way, it has made history as a food documentary, winning the 2026 Cable TV Broadcasting Variety Program Award, the 2025 FUNdex Awards Data PD Award, and even ranking No. 1 in travel book sales.

Against this backdrop, the two brought out a celebratory rice cake for Season 4 and said they had prepared it with gratitude for the restaurant owners who allowed filming. They also said, "We didn't do anything special. We got here thanks to the love of our viewers," adding, "So today, we're going with nothing but a 'viewer plan.'" Jun Hyun-moo was especially confident that the chance of failure was "zero" as he headed to a yukgaejang restaurant, stressing, "A viewer strongly recommended this place as a classic Daejeon old restaurant, a place that's been around for more than half a century, and a spot where the owner's relative inherited the recipe from a court lady in the Joseon Dynasty royal kitchen." There, the two were completely taken in by the rich flavor of the royal-style yukgaejang and kept exclaiming, "We're eating the food that Sunjong of Korea ate as our first meal." They were also surprised that they could get unlimited refills of scallions and meat.

The identity of the yukgaejang, which gets its deep flavor from scallions and a "Suragan court lady recipe," will be revealed in the first episode of MBN and Channel S's "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 3rd.

Jiyoung Cho