Shin Ji and Moon Won’s Affection Grows Stronger After Controversy: "We’re Happy Enough, So Please Don’t Worry" (My Family's Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Shin Ji and Moon Won showed their strong marital bond.

In the family observation reality show "My Family's Precious Family," which aired on June 30 on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN), Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo, who had failed their "sharing a room project" in the previous episode, were shown waking up in the same bed, immediately catching viewers' attention. It turned out that Jeon Min-gi's parents were visiting the couple's home. Even though his parents were there, the two, who had overslept, welcomed them comfortably without showing any sign of discomfort.

After waking up, Jung Mi-nyeo picked the lettuce out of a sandwich made by her mother-in-law. Her in-laws laughed and said, "You're just as picky as Yoo Geon." Jung Mi-nyeo playfully shot back, "Father, why do you say the bad things are like me?" and led the warm, cheerful atmosphere. Jeon Min-gi then expressed his gratitude to his wife, saying, "I'm not very affectionate with my mom and dad, but Mi-nyeo does a great job creating this kind of atmosphere."

After breakfast, Jung Mi-nyeo went on a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law shopping date with her mother-in-law. The first stop was an underwear store. The unexpected shopping destination surprised the studio cast. As the two browsed bold-style sleepwear, they kept up a lively conversation and recommended items to each other. When her mother-in-law said, "You should wear something like this and have a second child," Jung Mi-nyeo drew laughter on set with her blunt wit, replying, "I know my husband's taste, and if I buy this, we won't be able to have a second child."

While Jung Mi-nyeo and her mother-in-law enjoyed shopping and brunch together, Jeon Min-gi and his father created a starkly different mood at home, with an awkward tension hanging between them. Jeon tried to keep the conversation going by bringing up their shared topic, their son Yoo Geon, but it did not last long. His father then offered a blunt concern, asking, "How's work these days? Are you making money on time?" When Jeon Min-gi briefly replied, "I'm working hard," the two later watched a broadcast in which Jeon Min-gi and Jung Mi-nyeo had appeared together.

While watching, his father continued his cool assessment of his son, saying, "You don't have many lines," and "It would be better if you were a little more aggressive." Even after Jeon Min-gi answered, "Everyone has their own role," his father added, "When will your role come?" In the end, Jeon Min-gi opened up in a private interview, saying, "Criticism from family is really hard. I get so stressed that at some point I shut my ears." He went on to say, "I think my father has a perfectionist side. Rather than praising what I do well, he tries to point out my weaknesses and have me fix them," revealing his honest feelings and drawing sympathy from many viewers.

Jung Mi-nyeo, who knew Jeon Min-gi's feelings better than anyone, also quietly told her mother-in-law in a separate conversation that "my husband is having a hard time." His mother then showed deep understanding, saying, "From your father's perspective, it must have been difficult because it seemed like you could do even better." Interest in how the father and son, whose distance has not been easy to close, will change in the future only grew stronger.

Next, the couple's first trip after marriage unfolded. After having to postpone their Maldives honeymoon because of unexpected circumstances, the two visited Gyeongju, one of Shin Ji's bucket-list destinations. In the car on the way to their first stop, Moon Won asked, "Is there anything you're upset about?" Shin Ji began by saying, "I'm not upset, but you've been getting sulky a lot lately." She then honestly shared their different communication styles, saying, "You don't really like it when I reply with 'OK,'" and "That's just my habit when I'm busy, but you interpret it differently from how I mean it." Their back-and-forth showed the realistic chemistry of a newlywed couple.

The two then headed to an amusement park so Shin Ji could ride the roller coaster she had really wanted to try. Moon Won was visibly nervous even before getting on the ride. He admitted, "I've thrown up before, and riding it ruins my whole day," but added, "My wife likes it so much that I came because I wanted to see her enjoy it." After finishing the first roller coaster, Moon Won turned pale, while Shin Ji immediately headed for the next ride. Moon Won also decided to get on again, saying, "A man has to take on a challenge." He later made everyone laugh by saying, "If she likes it, that's enough. But not twice." The studio erupted with reactions such as, "His eyes completely flipped," and "He fainted twice."

After the thrilling amusement park date, the couple visited the Yeondeung Festival and spent a more relaxed time together. Moon Won said, "I was afraid of crowded places, so I only went around near home, but many people encouraged me and welcomed me, which gave me courage." Shin Ji also said, "I want to stop looking only at the ground and start looking ahead as I go," showing that the two are changing little by little through each other.

Back at their lodging, the two ended the day by sharing their true feelings. Shin Ji said, "I started to wonder if I was only enjoying myself and making things hard for you." She added, "I hope you tell me if it ever gets too difficult," expressing her apology. Moon Won responded, "You gave me a reason to take on challenges for you," once again showing his unwavering affection for Shin Ji.

Shin Ji also recalled the wedding video that had been revealed in an earlier broadcast. She said, "I was surprised and deeply moved when I saw the video letter in the studio, where he told me to lean on him if things got hard." She continued, "I was someone who was used to giving rather than receiving, but thanks to you, I learned how to lean on someone, and I felt that I could trust you with everything." She added, "Because of you, I feel stronger and I know I'm loved. I'm already happy enough now, so you don't need to worry." Moon Won replied, "It felt like I was being praised for doing well," and said, "There is nothing happier than being recognized by the person I love," warming viewers' hearts.

The next chapter of the family's journey, as they protect one another with awkward but sincere support and love, will be revealed in episode 6 of MBN's "My Family's Precious Family," airing at 9:50 p.m. on the 7th.