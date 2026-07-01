Chef Park Eun-young Says Her Plastic Surgeon Husband Helped Upgrade Her Looks: "He Does a Lot of Good Things for Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Chef Park Eun-young revealed the secret behind her glowing looks.

On the 30th, a video was released on the Bobeunyoung YouTube channel showing Park Eun-young meeting her close friend, chef Yoon Nam-no.

As soon as Yoon saw Park, who had come to his restaurant, he was shocked and said, "What? Why do you look so good today?" Park laughed and replied, "I always look good. How do I look today?" Yoon then marveled at his close friend's upgraded beauty, saying, "You look a little different today, don't you?" Another chef also joked after seeing Park, saying, "I don't know how to start a conversation with such a beautiful woman."

A little later, Park changed into a chef's uniform to cook for Yoon. Seeing her again, Yoon was once more surprised by her looks and asked, "Did you get something like Ulthera?" and "Are you getting contour injections or something?" Park honestly answered, "My husband does a lot of good things for me."

Meanwhile, Park Eun-young drew attention after appearing in the 2024 Netflix series "Culinary Class Wars," where she earned the nickname "Chinese cuisine goddess." She married a plastic surgeon in May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com