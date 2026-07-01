'Divorced' Han Groo Says She Lost Weight to 41 kg After Giving Birth to Twins: "I Was So Thin I Had No Body Fat"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer and actress Han Groo looked back on the days when she weighed just 41 kg.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel Because It Is Groo released a video titled "Summer management routine to maintain 49 kg. From diet to exercise."

Han Groo said, "I really eat a lot. I always eat two bowls of rice," and spoke about her unusually big appetite. She added, "Whether I’m eating meat or stew, I can’t eat without rice. I’m addicted to carbohydrates. I gained weight because I kept eating like that. I used to weigh 41 kg, but now I’m 49 to 50 kg. I gained a lot of weight in a short time."

Han Groo then picked up her phone and said, "This was about three years ago, and I’ll show you how thin I was," before revealing a skinny bikini photo that clearly showed her abs. She said, "I had almost no body fat and was extremely thin. But my mindset has changed these days. I now aim for something I can do regularly and consistently. When I lose weight now, it comes off my face first, so I end up looking like I’m sick."

She also said she now manages her diet with Greek yogurt and soy milk, and focuses on exercise.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a businessman nine years her senior in 2015 and had twin children, but the couple divorced in 2022.

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