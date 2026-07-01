Park Mi-sun and Lee Bong-won’s 183 cm handsome son is an actor... "He changed his surname so he wouldn’t rely on his parents"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Park Mi-sun has shared an update on her handsome son.

On the 30th, a video featuring Park Mi-sun was uploaded to the Rolling Thunder YouTube channel.

Jo Hye-ryun mentioned Park Mi-sun’s son and said, "He changed his surname and is now working as a stage actor. Two years ago, he came to audition for the play 'I Love You, Mom,' and it turned out he was your son." She added, "He changed his surname to Choi, so I didn’t know who he was. But he was so cute, handsome, and really good at acting. When Bong-won oppa went to see his son act, he didn’t even recognize him. Sang-yeop is usually very quiet, but he acted so well that he couldn’t be recognized. He is really good at acting."

Park Mi-sun said, "I didn’t want my son to become an actor, but there was nothing I could do. When he was young, he wanted to be a comedian, but then he suddenly said he wouldn’t do it, and I felt disappointed. I didn’t know much about acting, so I didn’t even know how to help him. He changed his name and is quietly doing it on his own because he said he wouldn’t rely on his parents." She expressed pride in him.

Earlier, Lee Bong-won had introduced his son on his own YouTube channel, saying, "My son takes after someone else, so he’s tall," and revealed his striking appearance. The son, born in 1997, is known to be 183 cm tall.

Meanwhile, Park Mi-sun married Lee Bong-won in 1993, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com