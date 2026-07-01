Shin Seung Tae Confesses Hidden Family Story: "We Lived in a One-Room Home Because of My Father's Debt Guarantee, but We Overcame It Through Family Love" (Let's Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Shin Seung Tae will appear on KBS1's "Let's Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye," which airs today (the 1st), and open up about his difficult childhood.

A bold entrance by the "trot wild horse"

Singles visits Pocheon's signature festival, the "Hantangang Spring Garden Festa." As they enjoy the event and take commemorative photos, trot singer Shin Seung Tae suddenly appears and surprises them. True to his nickname, "the trot wild horse," he draws attention by showing up in a horse costume. Hwang Shin-hye is especially captivated by his outfit and even tries it on herself, transforming into "Wild Horse Hwang Shin-hye" and filling the set with laughter. Meanwhile, Shin Seung Tae reveals how he took on trot music at the urging of his friend Song Ga-in, marking a turning point in his life.

Shin Seung Tae, a heartthrob for women

Shin Seung Tae's carefully prepared three-way one-on-one dates unfold in three different styles. Taking Hwang Shin-hye's love of photography into account, he starts by acting as her personal photographer and immediately sets a lively tone. He then takes Yang Jung-a's hand and runs with her, creating a scene that feels straight out of a romance film. For Shin Gye-sook, he kneels down and sings a serenade, and Hwang Shin-hye and Yang Jung-a, watching from afar, mistakenly think he is being interrogated for kneeling, which leads to laughter.

Taking the stage with positive energy

The family story behind Shin Seung Tae's bright energy is revealed. He says that even during his years of obscurity, what kept him confident that success would come was his positive mindset and the family that supported it. He also shares how, during his school years, his father's debt guarantee forced the family to live in a one-room home, and how they overcame those hardships together.

At Singles' request, Shin Seung Tae launches into an impromptu busking performance, heating up the scene with his skillful crowd engagement and signature hip-shaking moves, proving why he is called the "trot wild horse."

The festival outing with Shin Seung Tae, the "trot wild horse," will air on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:40 p.m. on KBS1's "Let's Live Together with Hwang Shin-hye."