Jo Kwon Says His First Settlement Was 240,000 Won, "I Got It Three Years After Debut Because I Was Paying Off the Company’s Debt"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] 2AM's Jo Kwon revealed that the first settlement payment he received after debut was 240,000 won.

On the 30th, a video titled "A long-awaited head-to-head dance showdown between SM and JYP" was released on the YouTube channel Saego_F5.

The video featured 2AM's Jo Kwon, 2PM's Jun. K, and GOT7's JAY B, who had an honest conversation with TVXQ's Max Changmin.

During the discussion, Max Changmin asked the three former JYP artists about their first settlement payments. Jo Kwon explained, "I trained for about eight years. Back then, trainees had to repay the company for the money it invested in them through their settlements." He added, "But around 2008, after I debuted, the KFTC changed the rules, and trainee investment costs became the company's responsibility. That said, it was still not covered by the company during my time and Jun. K's time."

He continued, "I received my first settlement exactly three years after debut. During those three years, I was appearing on 'Jo Kwon,' and 'We Got Married,' so that was when I really blew up." He recalled, "I remember that first settlement clearly. There was no minus sign on the statement, so I immediately called my mother and told her, '(I think) I have paid off all my debt to the company.'"

Jo Kwon said, "After work, I went back to the dorm and checked the statement. It was 240,000 won. Still, I was so grateful." He added, "The next day, I ran straight to a mobile phone store and paid my phone bill with money I had earned for the first time. That was my first settlement."

Jun. K said, "I trained for about four years, the longest among the 2PM members." He added, "After 2PM debuted, we were fortunate to get a lot of attention starting with '10 Out of 10.' But for nearly two years, we barely received any settlement." He said, "I got my first settlement around the time of 'I'll be back' or 'Without U,' and it was about 5 million won." Laughing, he added, "After getting my first settlement, I went to a department store for the first time during Lunar New Year, bought my mother a luxury bag, and probably spent the rest recklessly."

JAY B said, "I debuted after the KFTC rule change, so after receiving my first settlement, I talked it over with my parents and decided to save it. I put it all in one bank account and didn't spend it. I still do that."

After hearing this, Max Changmin said, "Thinking about it now, our first settlement was actually quite large." He added, "I didn't really have anything to spend money on, so I just gave it all to my parents."