Gwak Beom Says He Lost 12 kg on Mounjaro, Then Declares Another Diet Goal: "I Need to Lose 12 kg More"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Gwak Beom has revealed plans to lose an additional 12 kg to complete a marathon.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel Studio Suje released a video titled "Gwak Beom, who nearly gave up midway, finishes his first half marathon and then goes all out with five servings of frozen pork belly."

In the video, Gwak Beom took on his first half marathon with Kim Ji-yu. Looking noticeably slimmer after losing 12 kg with the help of the obesity treatment Mounjaro, he said, "Marathons are ultimately a battle of weight."

He had aimed to finish the race in under 1 hour and 50 minutes, but cramped up and collapsed with 5 km left before the finish line. In the end, he completed the race in just over 2 hours and safely finished his first half marathon.

Gwak Beom said, "I want to run a full marathon within this year. I'm in my 40s, so my goal is to finish while I'm still as young as possible," adding, "I've lost 12 kg, but if I'm going to run a full marathon, I need to lose another 12 kg from here."

Explaining why he is so serious about marathons, he said, "Honestly, I don't really have a goal in life these days. Being nominated for the Baeksang Arts Awards was such an honor, and I feel like I've already done everything I needed to do in my life just with that." He added, "I don't care about awards, and I don't need to win one. I want to be someone who makes people laugh for the rest of my life, but because of that, I don't have a goal. Marathons, though, give me a goal once I sign up for a race."

He went on to say, "Even when I feel completely exhausted and think, 'I'll never do this again,' a week later, once my body recovers, I end up looking up when the next race is. There are also times when I do it to achieve a goal."