G-Dragon's Unexpected 'Like' on Choi Jun-hee's Post Sparks Surprise Interaction and Fans Say She Is a 'True Fan'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Singer G-Dragon has drawn attention after directly liking actress Choi Jun-hee's social media post, sparking unexpected online interaction.

On the 1st, Choi Jun-hee shared a screenshot on her story showing that G-Dragon had liked her post from his official account, expressing her delight.

Earlier, on the 30th of last month, Choi Jun-hee posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "He is the first spark that brings back the dreams people have lost." She also tagged G-Dragon's account directly, showing her strong fandom.

In the released photos, Choi Jun-hee is seen visiting the pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, for G-Dragon's fashion brand PEACEMINUSONE and the Toy Story 5 collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and Pixar. She shared the lively atmosphere of the pop-up by touring the exhibition space and taking photos at various photo zones.

That day, Choi Jun-hee drew attention in a denim-on-denim outfit, pairing a cropped denim vest with denim pants. Her slimmer figure and long proportions stood out, completing her signature stylish look.

In response to G-Dragon's gesture, fans reacted with comments such as, "She has become a true fan," "G-Dragon liked it himself," "Choi Jun-hee must have been deeply moved," and "It's nice to see such an unexpected interaction."

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and is currently active as an influencer. In May, she married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her, and later drew attention by sharing updates about a roughly three-week honeymoon in Los Angeles.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com