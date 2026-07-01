Park Ha-sun says things are "fine these days" with Ryu Soo-young... A change in perspective after 10 years of marriage

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Park Ha-sun reflected on her married life with her husband Ryu Soo-young and shared a realistic insight that comes with being a couple for 10 years.

Last month on SBS Power FM's "Park Ha-sun's Cine Town," lead actors Ryu Soo-young and Seo Hyun-chul from the musical "The Days" appeared as guests. Before discussing the production, the radio show featured an honest conversation about married life among actor couples.

Seo Hyun-chul complimented the real-life couple, Park Ha-sun and Ryu Soo-young, saying, "You two seem to get along well." Park Ha-sun then replied with a meaningful remark: "Things are fine these days. These days." She went on to ask, "After living together for about 10 years, it feels okay. Is this how it is supposed to be?" Seo Hyun-chul answered, "I am in my 15th year of marriage."

Park Ha-sun drew attention when she said, "Around the 10-year mark, things settled down. You compromise." Seo Hyun-chul shared his view, saying, "At first, you try to make each other understand and work hard to change one another. But as time passes, you come to accept each other as they are, rather than trying to understand everything."

Ryu Soo-young nodded in agreement. He also compared marriage to his own body. "You do not keep getting angry because your fingers are short, and you do not complain because your feet are big. I think a spouse is similar," he said. "If you accept them as they are, just like your own body, you feel at ease. I think that process takes about 10 years." Park Ha-sun then said, "He probably still will not know me well until the day I die," and Ryu Soo-young replied, "No, I know you well," drawing attention.

The two agreed that the most important thing in married life is not trying to change the other person, but learning to accept each other's differences.

That day, Ryu Soo-young also shared an update on his recent schedule in Paris, France, where he promoted Korean cuisine. He then introduced "The Days," the musical that marked his return to the stage after 12 years, and expressed his affection for the production.

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun and Ryu Soo-young married in 2017 and have one daughter.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com