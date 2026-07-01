Kim Je-dong, absent from TV for years, shares a cheerful update with Lee Moon-sae and Shin Seung-hun

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] A rare update on broadcaster Kim Je-dong has drawn warm attention.

Broadcaster Choi Yoora recently shared photos on her social media account showing her with colleagues she has known for years. The images captured Lee Moon-sae, Shin Seung-hun, Noh Sa-yeon, Lee Sung-mi, and Kim Je-dong gathered together. Kim Je-dong, seen in front of the camera for the first time in a while, also caught attention for looking somewhat thinner than before.

Choi Yoora said, "Our hearts are always those of boys and girls," adding, "Thanks to Sung-mi unnie's words, 'Let's keep seeing the people we miss,' we were able to gather again like this." She continued, "It was even more enjoyable with Lee Moon-sae oppa, who is like a pillar to us, generous Noh Sa-yeon unnie, witty Shin Seung-hun, and our lovable youngest, Kim Je-dong," expressing her affection by saying, "I hope we can stay healthy and together for a long, long time."

In particular, Kim Je-dong had been out of the spotlight on television for some time, so the update itself drew strong interest from fans. He had not appeared regularly on variety shows since MBC Every1's "Not_found" in 2024.

Previously, Kim Je-dong appeared on MBC FM4U's "4 O'Clock, It's Yoon Do-hyun" and jokingly said, "I've completely fallen in the entertainment industry," adding, "I want to do broadcasting. Let me do it, even if it's just for a short time." His self-deprecating joke became a topic of conversation. He also drew laughs at the 2023 production presentation for the variety show "Pilgrimage," where he quipped, "The reason I don't appear on variety shows is because the producers don't call me."

Although his television appearances have decreased, he has continued meeting audiences. Kim Je-dong has been touring the country with talk concerts and remains active on stage. Last month, he connected with fans through "Kim Je-dong Talk Concert - Well, I Don’t Really Know, THE Kim Je-dong."

Fans reacted warmly to the long-awaited update, saying things like, "It's good to see his face again," "I'm glad he looks healthy," and "I want to see him back on TV too."

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com