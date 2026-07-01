Anne Hathaway Stuns in a Bold Maternity Dress Worn Backward, Surprising Fans with a Korean Designer Look

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is drawing attention for her unmatched fashion sense, even during pregnancy.

On the 1st local time, Vogue's official social media account shared photos of Hathaway and a post introducing her distinctive maternity style.

Vogue said, "The secret to Anne Hathaway's maternity style is wearing a dress backward." It added, "Anne Hathaway chose an outfit from Ashley New York. More details about her new maternity fashion style are available through the link in her profile."

The outfit Hathaway wore that day was identified as a piece from the 2026 spring-summer collection of Ashlyn, the New York brand led by Korean designer Ashley Park, drawing even more attention. Founded in 2020, Ashlyn won the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue Fashion Fund last year and is also a favorite brand among stars in Korea and abroad, including Lee Na-young and Jennie Kim of Blackpink. She completed an all-red look with red heels from Aquazzura, Bulgari jewelry, and Alaïa's Le Coeur bag, underscoring her status as a fashion icon.

In the released photos, Hathaway is seen heading to the event in a vivid red long dress, smiling brightly. The fitted top and voluminous skirt elegantly highlighted her baby bump. She completed the look with red heels, a gold choker necklace, and sunglasses, creating her signature polished style.

After seeing the photos, netizens reacted with comments such as, "She's a work of art even while pregnant," "The red dress suits her so well," "A new textbook for maternity fashion," and "That's so Anne Hathaway."

Meanwhile, Hathaway recently finished filming Christopher Nolan's new movie Odyssey, in which she plays Penelope, the wife of Odysseus. The film is set for release in July.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com