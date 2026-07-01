Lee Min-jung Finds a Trace of Her Husband Lee Byung-hun at the Pope's Villa in Italy... "The Clothes He Wore When He Came Out"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung showed her affection for her husband Lee Byung-hun, even while traveling in Italy.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ" released a video titled "Lee Min-jung's First-Ever Liberation Trip, Part 2."

That day, Lee met a friend in Rome and enjoyed a drive on the outskirts in a convertible. Taking in the beautiful streets and scenery, she kept exclaiming in admiration and spent a relaxed time.

She then visited the Pope's actual villa and strolled through the garden while taking in the Italian scenery. "It is just the right kind of villa to come to after being in Rome. It is not too far, and everything about the location is so nice," she said, expressing satisfaction.

Later, Lee visited a museum and, while looking at the elaborate costumes that seemed fit for a play, naturally thought of her husband, Lee Byung-hun.

A friend who was with her mentioned the film "No Other Choice" and asked, "Didn't your brother wear something like this and dance?" referring to an outfit similar to the one Lee Byung-hun wore in the film.

Seeing this, Lee Min-jung immediately related and said, "Oh, that?" She laughed at how closely it resembled the costume Lee Byung-hun actually wore in the movie.

Even while enjoying her trip, Lee drew attention for showing unchanged marital affection by thinking of her husband.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com