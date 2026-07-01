Gong Yoo Surrenders to Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na’s 2-on-1 Teasing: "You’re Only a Senior in Name, You Make Me Do Everything" ('Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Gong Yoo eventually gave in to the nonstop teasing from Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na, who reunited with him after a long time, and made viewers laugh by declaring, "It’s hard when it’s 2 against 1."

On the 1st, tvN released a preview video for the pre-meeting of the 20th anniversary edition, titled "When One Thing Leads to Another! A high-energy trip to Jumunjin planned by Eun-tak and Sunny, and the already exhausted(?) power-J Goblin."

The video showed the stars of the drama "Goblin" — Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na — gathered together. Yoo In-na appeared with a cute scream, lifting the mood, and the three exchanged warm greetings, showing that their closeness had not changed despite the long time apart. Unfortunately, Lee Dong-wook was unable to attend that day because of another schedule.

At one point, with food in front of her, Kim Go-eun teased Gong Yoo, saying, "Can I start eating? The adult hasn’t taken any yet." Gong Yoo shot back, "Just act like you normally do. What are you talking about, being an adult?" He then drew laughter by saying, "Honestly, she’s the most annoying type. She always attaches 'senior' to me. She’s only a senior in name, but in reality, she practically makes me do everything."

Gong Yoo then said, "I should have grilled it in advance." Kim Go-eun replied, "But you didn’t," and Yoo In-na joined in, saying, "You can do it next time. Just prepare it ahead of time from now on," as the two began teasing him together.

In the end, Gong Yoo complained about being outnumbered, saying, "It’s a bit hard when it’s 2 against 1," sending the set into laughter.

The three actors later chose Gangneung as their travel destination, a place where they could revisit memories from the drama, and began planning their 10th anniversary trip in earnest.

But unlike Gong Yoo, the meticulous "power-J" who wanted to plan every detail, the atmosphere took an unexpected turn. Yoo In-na showed her excitement as if she were already on the trip, saying, "I want to stop by a rest area," while Kim Go-eun showed more interest in the pen Yoo In-na was using than in the travel plans, drawing laughter.

The trip planning barely moved forward, and Gong Yoo, watching the two of them, seemed to give up and said, "The pen is pretty, though," joining their flow and bringing more laughter.

Seeing Gong Yoo like that, Yoo In-na said, "Even if you tease him for 100 hours, he still won’t get angry," which also made everyone laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com