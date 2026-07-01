Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye, from 90 kg to 52 kg and a tiny waist... "Cutting carbs and late-night snacks, and doing only strength training"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Kim Da-ye, the wife of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, revealed how she lost weight from 90 kg to 52 kg.

On June 30, a video titled "Will Jae-i recognize her 90-kg mom? Such a funny reaction" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Happy Dahong.

In the video, Kim Da-ye, who has now slimmed down to 52 kg, spoke candidly about her diet journey. She said, "I got down to 57 kg last summer and then hit a plateau for a year." She added, "After losing another 5 kg recently, the most important thing I tried was strength training."

She explained, "My body had little muscle, so my basal metabolic rate was low and, so to speak, it was a body that easily gains weight." She continued, "To overcome that, I worked really hard on strength training to prevent rebound weight gain. But I recently gained 600 grams in just a month." She then drew attention by sharing her management tips, including cutting out late-night snacks and eating only protein for dinner.

Park Soo-hong also showed his daughter Jae-i a photo of his wife during her late pregnancy and asked, "Who is this person?" Jae-i seemed unfamiliar with her mother's 90-kg appearance and acted as if she did not know her, leaving Kim Da-ye flustered as she said, "Does she really not know?"

Park Soo-hong then asked, "Where is Jae-i?" and "Where is dad?" Jae-i quickly found her own image in the photo and also identified her father. But when asked again, "Where is mom?" she still could not find Kim Da-ye and responded, "No," making everyone laugh. By contrast, she had no hesitation in identifying her mother in a recent photo, which drew even more laughter.

Watching this, Park Soo-hong laughed and said, "She must not think that's her mom." Kim Da-ye also marveled, saying, "She can't recognize me when I was 90 kg." Park Soo-hong then showed his affection for his wife by saying, "Dad thought Mom was pretty even at 90 kg."

anjee85@sportschosun.com