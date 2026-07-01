"I Am So Ashamed of Myself" Tae-Sung Choi Hits Back at Paichai High School's May 18 Mockery Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Korean history lecturer and broadcaster Tae-Sung Choi expressed deep sorrow over the controversy surrounding Paichai High School's baseball team mocking the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

On the 1st, Choi shared a photo of Pai Chai Academy from the past on his social networking service, along with a post that said, "Pai Chai Academy, founded by Appenzeller and the starting point of modern scholarship in our country. What this school stood for was service."

Referring to Pai Chai Academy's motto, "If you want to be great, serve others," he said, "Watching what is happening these days, our older generation, including myself, should seriously think about where education in the Republic of Korea is headed. I am so ashamed of myself." He also added hashtags such as #PaichaiHighSchool, #Starbucks, and #Tank, indirectly criticizing the recent controversy.

Choi also said, "Pai Chai Academy is a school that began with respect and love, not mockery and hatred," adding, "I think Teacher Appenzeller would be very sad."

Paichai High School is an autonomous private high school that traces its roots to Pai Chai Academy, the first modern secondary educational institution in Korea, founded in 1885 by American missionary Henry Appenzeller.

Since its founding, the school has emphasized nurturing talent based on the motto, "If you want to be great, serve others." However, some recent actions by members of the Paichai High School baseball team have sparked major controversy.

The controversy erupted during the 81st Blue Dragon National High School Baseball Championship, held on the 29th of last month. During a game against Gwangju Jeil High School, some Paichai High School baseball players repeatedly shouted, "We should go to Starbucks," toward the opposing dugout.

The chant evoked Starbucks Korea's so-called "Tank Day" controversy, which had recently drawn public criticism, and led to accusations that it was mocking Gwangju and the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement. Earlier, on May 18, Starbucks Korea faced fierce backlash after holding an event at a specific store featuring a beverage cart shaped like an armored vehicle and staff wearing outfits reminiscent of military uniforms. At the time, many online users criticized it as "Tank Day," and as the uproar grew, Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin personally apologized.

The Paichai High School baseball team's chant was also taken as a mocking remark aimed at that controversy, further intensifying the backlash. As the criticism spread, Paichai High School posted an official apology on its website, and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education (SMOE) also launched an investigation, causing the issue to snowball.

anjee85@sportschosun.com