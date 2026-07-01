[Official] Long time no see, Jeong Jin-man! 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' returns after two years, set for release on the 22nd

Disney+ announced that the original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee) will be released on the 22nd.

The second season of 'A Shop for Killers,' which sparked a global 'Kilsho' craze, has confirmed its release for the 22nd. Along with that, it is drawing intense attention from fans around the world by hinting that the hidden story of Jin-man, who was believed to be dead, will finally unfold in earnest.

Lee Dong-wook, who played Jin-man, the tsundere uncle and former ace mercenary, in the previous season and won explosive praise for his unexpected charm, said, "It is an honor to be able to return for Season 2, and I am happy to show Jeong Jin-man once again."

The newly released stills show Jin-man, back from the dead, preparing to strike back with the Murthehelp team and seemingly putting together a major plan, heightening curiosity. Lee Dong-wook also hinted that he will show a deeper and more varied side of himself in Season 2. He said, "Jin-man is a character who rarely shows emotional turbulence on the surface, but in this season, you will be able to see moments when those emotions come out," raising expectations for what event will bring about his change.

Director Kwon Lee also said, "In Season 2, Jin-man goes through many trials and hardships, so there will be more scenes where he expresses his emotions a little more than before," drawing attention to Lee Dong-wook's performance, which is expected to complete a more layered character with a heavier, deeper emotional arc within his steady and cool demeanor.

At the same time, Lee Dong-wook's upgraded action, which added genre catharsis with his flawless fight scenes in Season 1, is also generating anticipation. Jeon Jae-hyung, the action director who worked with him again, praised him as "an already complete actor when it comes to action." Lee Dong-wook reportedly handled most of the action scenes himself, from gunfights and hand-to-hand combat to wire action, surprising viewers. Jeon added, "In Season 2, action unfolds in new spaces never shown before. We trained extensively to perform everything, including action and wire scenes, in the dark without stunt doubles," drawing attention to the birth of even more realistic and polished action set pieces.

Lee Dong-wook also said, "The action has become more spectacular," adding, "I prepared with the determination not to let expectations down," further heightening excitement for the second season.

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' is a stylish action series in which Jian, who becomes the new head of the shopping mall after a grueling handover, launches a full-scale counterattack alongside the returned Jin-man against the Babylon Global forces. The cast includes Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. The series was written by Hojin Ji and directed by Kwon Lee. It will be released on Disney+ on the 22nd.

Jiyoung Jo, Sportschosun, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com