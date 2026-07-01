[Blue Dragon Series Awards] "Highest Expert Voting Rate Ever"... BSA Announces Final Nominees Packed With Top Contenders

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] The lineup is packed with heavy hitters. The stars behind the K-series that captivated audiences around the world will face off at the Blue Dragon Series Awards on a hot summer night.

On the 1st, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, announced its final nominees in each category ahead of the ceremony on July 31. The nominees were selected from dramas and entertainment shows released on domestic and overseas streaming platforms between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.

In particular, the first-round review saw the highest-ever participation rate among expert voters, underscoring the intense enthusiasm for K-content. Combined with the first-round netizen vote tally collected through the official Blue Dragon Series Awards website from June 17 to June 30, a fair and balanced nominee lineup was completed.

As the record-high expert voting rate shows, the drama categories are expected to be more competitive than ever. Five works were nominated for Best Series: "Made in Korea," "Yumi's Cells Season 3," "You and Everything Else," "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," and "Not Found," setting the stage for a fierce awards race.

"Not Found" earned the most nominations, appearing in six categories including Best Series, Best Actor, Supporting Actor and Actress, and New Actor and Actress. "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" followed closely behind with nominations in four categories, or five slots, including Best Series, Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and New Actor.

In the Best Actor category, Kim Seon-ho (Can This Love Be Translated?), Kim Woo-bin (Genie, Make a Wish), Park Ji-hoon (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Park Hae-soo (Not Found), and Hyun Bin (Made in Korea) each led their respective dramas with distinct performances. Attention is now focused on who will take home the top prize. The Best Actress nominees are Go Youn-jung (Can This Love Be Translated?), Kim Go-eun (You and Everything Else), Park Bo-young (Gold Land), Park Ji-hyun (You and Everything Else), and Shin Hye-sun (The Art of Sarah), setting up an especially intense contest.

The supporting actor and actress categories, as well as the new actor and actress categories, are also filled with performers whose strong acting elevated the overall quality of their works.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Yoon Kyung-ho (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Lee Kwang-soo (Gold Land), Lee Sang-yi (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Jung Moon-sung (Not Found), and Jin Seon-kyu (Aema). In the Best Supporting Actress category, Kwak Sun-young (Not Found), Moon Jeong-hee (Gold Land), Park Bo-kyung (The Art of Sarah), Seo Eun-soo (Made in Korea), and Im Soo-jung (Low Life) will compete for the trophy.

The Best New Actor nominees, who will be crowned with a once-in-a-lifetime rookie award, are Kim Jae-won (Yumi's Cells Season 3), Kim Jin-wook (Low Life), Baek Sun-ho (Not Found), Song Geon-hee (Not Found), and Lee Hong-nae (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier). The Best New Actress category includes Kim Min (Low Life), Bang Hyo-rin (Aema), Seo Ji-hye (Not Found), Arin (S Line), and Jeon So-young (Not Found).

The entertainment categories are just as star-studded. "Drive: The Rival," "Better Late Than Single," "Jaeseok's B&B Rules," "Office Workers Season 2," and "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" were nominated for Best Entertainment Program and have now entered the main competition.

The most closely watched category is Best Male Entertainer, which includes the top and excellent awards. The nominees are Kim Won-hoon (SNL Korea Season 8), Shin Dong-yup (SNL Korea Season 8), Yoo Jae-suk (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), Lee Kwang-soo (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), and Joo Woo-jae (Drive: The Rival). In the Best Female Entertainer category, Kim Sook (Drive: The Rival), Lee Soo-ji (SNL Korea Season 8), Lee Eunji (Better Late Than Single), Jung Yi-rang (Sisters' Cafe), and Ji Ye-eun (Jaeseok's B&B Rules) will compete for the trophy.

The Best New Male Entertainer nominees are Kim Gyu-won (SNL Korea Season 8), Kim Seon-ho (Bonjour Bbangjip), Byeon Woo-seok (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), Car, the Garden (Better Late Than Single), and Hudeokjuk (Culinary Class Wars Season 2). The Best New Female Entertainer category features Kim Si-hyun (Baby Beast) (Culinary Class Wars Season 2), Kim Ye-won (Transit Love 4), Shim Ja-yoon (Office Workers Season 2), Ahn Joo-mi (SNL Korea Season 8), and Mina Sue Choi (Single's Inferno Season 5).

Netizen voting for the final nominees, which will determine the ultimate winner, begins tomorrow, July 2, and runs through July 30 exclusively through the CelebChamp app, a voting platform. The netizen vote carries the same weight as one judge's vote.

Meanwhile, the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 31 at Chroma at Paradise City Incheon and will be broadcast live on KBS2. Before that, a handprinting event featuring winners from the 4th ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on July 7 at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall.

<List of nominees for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards>

[Drama Category]

▶ Best Series: Made in Korea, Yumi's Cells Season 3, You and Everything Else, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, Not Found

▶ Best Actor: Kim Seon-ho (Can This Love Be Translated?), Kim Woo-bin (Genie, Make a Wish), Park Ji-hoon (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Park Hae-soo (Not Found), Hyun Bin (Made in Korea)

▶ Best Actress: Go Youn-jung (Can This Love Be Translated?), Kim Go-eun (You and Everything Else), Park Bo-young (Gold Land), Park Ji-hyun (You and Everything Else), Shin Hye-sun (The Art of Sarah)

▶ Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung-ho (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Lee Kwang-soo (Gold Land), Lee Sang-yi (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier), Jung Moon-sung (Not Found), Jin Seon-kyu (Aema)

▶ Best Supporting Actress: Kwak Sun-young (Not Found), Moon Jeong-hee (Gold Land), Park Bo-kyung (The Art of Sarah), Seo Eun-soo (Made in Korea), Im Soo-jung (Low Life)

▶ Best New Actor: Kim Jae-won (Yumi's Cells Season 3), Kim Jin-wook (Low Life), Baek Sun-ho (Not Found), Song Geon-hee (Not Found), Lee Hong-nae (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier)

▶ Best New Actress: Kim Min (Low Life), Bang Hyo-rin (Aema), Seo Ji-hye (Not Found), Arin (S Line), Jeon So-young (Not Found)

[Entertainment Category]

▶ Best Series: Drive: The Rival, Better Late Than Single, Jaeseok's B&B Rules, Office Workers Season 2, Culinary Class Wars Season 2

▶ Best Male Entertainer (Top-Excellent): Kim Won-hoon (SNL Korea Season 8), Shin Dong-yup (SNL Korea Season 8), Yoo Jae-suk (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), Lee Kwang-soo (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), Joo Woo-jae (Drive: The Rival)

▶ Best Female Entertainer (Top-Excellent): Kim Sook (Drive: The Rival), Lee Soo-ji (SNL Korea Season 8), Lee Eunji (Better Late Than Single), Jung Yi-rang (Sisters' Cafe), Ji Ye-eun (Jaeseok's B&B Rules)

▶ Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Gyu-won (SNL Korea Season 8), Kim Seon-ho (Bonjour Bbangjip), Byeon Woo-seok (Jaeseok's B&B Rules), Car, the Garden (Better Late Than Single), Hudeokjuk (Culinary Class Wars Season 2)

▶ Best New Female Entertainer: Kim Si-hyun (Baby Beast) (Culinary Class Wars Season 2), Kim Ye-won (Transit Love 4), Shim Ja-yoon (Office Workers Season 2), Ahn Joo-mi (SNL Korea Season 8), Mina Sue Choi (Single's Inferno Season 5)

Jiyoung Cho, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com