Better Late Than Single Season 2 Returns, Promising a More Intense Ride: More Active Singles and Older Cast Members

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Netflix variety show "Better Late Than Single Season 2" has unveiled the over-immersed reactions of its "chemistry makers," who are confident the new season will be more dynamic.

The show follows adults who have never dated before as they awkwardly, but sincerely, take their first steps into romance. It is expected to deliver both empathy and laughter. In particular, the nationwide "advice mode" that will accompany their stumbles and emotional roller coaster remains one of the key points to watch this season. Attention is focused on how these singles will win over viewers and turn them into nationwide chemistry makers.

Above all, the show has also upgraded the over-immersed reactions of the chemistry makers Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Lee Eun-ji and Car, the Garden, who will move between favoritism and sharp one-liners.

Seo In-guk said, "I am so happy to greet viewers again with Season 2. You will get to see the dating journeys of awkward but exciting singles, so please look forward to it and show a lot of interest." Kang Han-na also said, "I am glad to be back for Season 2. I hope viewers will enjoy watching another group of singles as they awkwardly learn about and discover love." Lee Eun-ji offered a witty remark, saying, "There is a saying that dating shows become more legendary in Season 2 than in Season 1, so I went into filming full of anticipation, and it really does seem legendary." Car, the Garden added, "I am happy and grateful to be part of this again. I thank the singles who gathered their courage and the production staff who worked so hard."

The cast also highlighted what makes Better Late Than Single Season 2 different. Seo In-guk said, "To make up for the participants' hesitance, we placed many missions and devices throughout the show. Their more active approach and flirting should come across more naturally." Kang Han-na noted, "It felt like watching a younger sibling's story, so I think I was even more emotionally invested than in Season 1." Lee Eun-ji pointed to the show's "growth narrative," saying, "You can really see each cast member growing. I also liked the process of each person finding their own identity." She added, "This season introduces a huge mission. The fun and surprising missions made it impossible not to get completely absorbed." Car, the Garden said, "I was surprised that the singles seemed even more proactive this time."

Attention is also focused on the Season 2 singles, who will begin their first love stories. Seo In-guk said, "They were awkward and clumsy in love, but there were also moments when they took a more active approach." He added, "Actions they thought were considerate can sometimes be misunderstood, but if you keep watching, you will learn the background and reasons behind why they acted that way, so I hope viewers stay with them until the end." Kang Han-na said, "The overall age range is higher than last season. That brought out different conflicts and concerns that fit their age group." Lee Eun-ji described sincerity as the biggest charm of the Season 2 singles. "Rather than thinking of it as filming or broadcasting, what stands out is that they came here sincerely to find love," she said. "The way they completely froze up when they went to karaoke with someone they liked was so relatable. It was cute and lovable." Car, the Garden added, "It was surprising to watch them be honest, try to understand themselves better, and attempt to change."

The chemistry and reactions of the chemistry makers are also key points to watch. Seo In-guk said, "Just like in Season 1, the chemistry makers' advice will be fun again this time. We sincerely offered support and advice to the singles we were each in charge of." Kang Han-na said, "You can look forward to the chemistry among the chemistry makers, who have grown so close and comfortable that even one breath or one glance is enough for them to understand each other." Lee Eun-ji said, "The four of us worked perfectly together." She added, "Seo In-guk and Kang Han-na were in charge of the gentle side among the four of us, but it was interesting to see them show up with a rose-like mix of spicy and sweet energy." Car, the Garden also said, "The balance among our personalities was so good that I relied on them a lot," raising expectations for the team's strong synergy.

Finally, the cast shared the key viewing points that will make Better Late Than Single Season 2 so absorbing. Seo In-guk said, "We all have awkward, clumsy moments when we fall in love for the first time. Those moments come out without any filter, and you also see the honest efforts of people trying their best to win love, so I hope viewers will cheer them on." Kang Han-na said, "Even I was confused, dizzy and unsure about who each person's feelings were directed toward until the very end. I think viewers will enjoy following that journey with us." She added, "This season, the new participant brought in as the decoy will really take on the decoy role. Please watch to the end and see how these unpredictable love lines unfold." Lee Eun-ji and Car, the Garden said, "It might be fun to look back at your own childhood or old diary entries from when you were awkward, then put yourself in the cast's shoes and think, 'What would I do in that situation?'" and "It may be enjoyable to watch while remembering that you also had a time before your first relationship."

"Better Late Than Single Season 2" follows the first dating challenge of singles with zero experience but sky-high expectations. It is a makeover dating reality show that invites empathy and plenty of advice. Seo In-guk, Kang Han-na, Car, the Garden and Lee Eun-ji return as chemistry makers from the first season. The show will be released on Netflix on July 7.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com