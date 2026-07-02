Heo Kyung-hwan: "Am I Close With Yoo Jae-suk? I Was Too Careful and Missed My Chance. I'm Closer to Professor Jeong Il-young, Whom I've Met Twice"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Comedian Heo Kyung-hwan opened up honestly about his relationship with national MC Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 1st, a video titled "Are French people always this noisy? (advice, English study tips, Paris flirting)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "The Difficult Introvert Jeong Il-young."

That day, while talking about "You Quiz on the Block," Heo Kyung-hwan was asked, "Are you close with Yoo Jae-suk?"

Heo Kyung-hwan replied, "Senior Yoo Jae-suk has always been a star. He was a star from the first time I saw him," adding, "Our generations are completely different, so I was too cautious. That is why I missed the timing."

He went on to say, "The cautious things I did still make other people ask, 'Are you still close?'" He added, "It's so disappointing. We could have become closer."

He then drew laughter by joking, "I'm closer to Professor Jeong Il-young, whom I've met twice." He continued, "Because he is my senior, I was careful. From other people's perspective, doesn't it seem like I'm being looked after by him?" He also said, "I feel like I need to do better now and fill in the gaps for him," expressing his respect.

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan recently joined MBC's "What Are You Doing When You Play?" as a regular cast member.