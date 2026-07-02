EXO's Suho, rumored to be from an elite family with a silver spoon: "Lived in Yeouido and Gangnam when young, was the face of Daechi-dong."

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] EXO's Suho brought laughter by revealing a "dark history" from his school days where he displayed extraordinary confidence.

On the 1st, a video titled "Dark History I Want to Erase Before I Die" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Okiki Okk'. In the video, actress Ji Ye-eun and actor Suho, formerly of EXO, appeared as guests and engaged in witty banter with Gabi. The three recalled memories regarding their respective "dark history. " In particular, when the topic of internet IDs used during their childhood came up, Suho elicited bursts of laughter by revealing an unexpected sense of naming.

Suho stated, "Mine was 'Yunjung Ganjiwal'," and when everyone expressed curiosity, he personally explained, "I attended Yunjung Elementary School and Yunjung Middle School. So, it means 'Yunjung's Ganji (coolness) speaks. '" However, the dark history did not end there.

Suho revealed that he changed his ID along with his move, saying, "When I lived in Yeouido, it was 'Yunjungganjiwal,' but I moved to Daechi-dong," and added, "Back then, it was 'Daechi-dong Signboard. '" The set erupted in laughter at the ID, which revealed an extraordinary level of confidence dating back to his school days. Hearing this, Gabi retorted, "He knew he was handsome from way back," adding to the humor.

The childhood photo of Suho that was subsequently revealed also caught everyone's attention. Despite his youthful appearance, his distinct features and handsome visuals, which were not much different from now, drew admiration. When Gabi asked, "Were you always a 'ulzzang' (good-looking person)?" Suho simply nodded without saying a word, causing the set to burst into laughter.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Suho was already a famous popular star at school even during the Cyworld era. He recalled, "Whenever I went out during the festival, the 'Today' (view count) skyrocketed," and all the cast members could not hide their admiration for his popularity, which was more extraordinary than expected. Previously, Suho was embroiled in the so-called "silver spoon" controversy after it was revealed that his father is Kim Yong-ha, a professor at Soonchunhyang University.

Professor Kim is an economist who received his Ph. D. in Economics from Sungkyunkwan University and currently serves as a professor at Soonchunhyang University.

He has been actively involved in the fields of economics and welfare, having served as the Chairman of the Fiscal and Taxation Committee of the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, President of the Korean Association of Public Finance, Director of the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, President of the Korean Pension Society, and Chairman of the Korea Social Welfare Mutual Aid Association.