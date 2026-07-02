[Cheongryong Ranking] Park Seo Jin, a title built with a passionate fandom, and his popularity continues

Source: Park Seo Jin's Instagram

Park Seo Jin, the "god of janggu," once again proved the power of Korea's top fandom and rose to the top of the Cheongryong Ranking.

Park Seo Jin emerged as the final winner in the male singer category of the June Cheongryong Ranking, which drew attention with its heated voting race.

In the vote that ended on the 22nd, Park Seo Jin secured a commanding 41.98% of the vote, leaving the runner-up group far behind and firmly claiming the No. 1 title.

Actor and singer Park Ji-hu fought hard until the end and earned 15.52% of the vote, but it was not enough to overcome the huge wall created by Park Seo Jin's fandom, which had poured in massive support from the start of the voting period.

Park Seo Jin held onto the lead throughout the voting period and captured yet another Cheongryong Ranking title.

The final top rankings in the June Cheongryong Ranking male singer category were Park Seo Jin in first place with 41.98%, Park Ji-hu in second with 15.52%, and Cheon Rok-dam in third with 5.31%.

Since the beginning of this year, Park Seo Jin has led the nationwide tour concert "MY NAME IS SEOJIN" and continued a string of sold-out shows. He has also been invited as a headliner for major local festivals across the country, including the Gongju Yugu Saekdong Hydrangea Garden Flower Festival, where he delivered standout live performances.

Festival fan-cam videos featuring his signature dazzling janggu performance and his even more refined vocals have been heating up YouTube and other social media platforms, helping drive his mainstream popularity.

Park Seo Jin is expected to keep his momentum going in the second half of the year with a packed schedule that includes TV recordings and major festivals.

With strong vocals, a one-of-a-kind performance style, and the backing of a loyal, massive fandom, Park Seo Jin has all three elements in place. Fans are now focused on his next move after taking the June Cheongryong Ranking crown.

Meanwhile, the Cheongryong Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Celeb Champ. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trendsetting stars through semiannual awards. Trophies are given to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories.