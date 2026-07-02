'Marty Supreme' Director: "Why Did I Cast Timothée Chalamet? Because of His Charming Appeal"

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[Sportschosun, Jo Ji-young] Director Josh Safdie said, "Timothée Chalamet is an actor who combines loveliness and softness."

A video press conference for the film Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie, was held on the morning of the 2nd through YouTube. Director Josh Safdie, who helmed the film, attended the event.

Josh Safdie explained, "The reason I cast Timothée Chalamet was his innocence, especially the eyes of a young child. The reason Marty Mauser approaches people gently and can win over audiences is because Timothée Chalamet's loveliness and softness come together."

"Marty Supreme" follows a protagonist obsessed with a dream that no one respects as he goes all the way to hell in pursuit of becoming the best. Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow star in the film, and Josh Safdie, who directed Good Time and Uncut Gems, took the helm. It was released in theaters on the 1st.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com