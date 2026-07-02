So Ji-sub, 17 Years Older Than Jo Eun-jung, Turns Out to Be a Household Helper... "He Does a Lot of Recycling and Kitchen Work"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor So Ji-sub, now in his seventh year of marriage, showed a very domestic side.

On the 1st, a video titled "I Watched Manager Kim, which hit a 30% rating... Now It's the Manager Kim Era! A Huge Interview START" was released on the YouTube channel Ha Ji-young.

So Ji-sub said he plays a father with a high school daughter in SBS's new drama "Manager Kim," and added, "It's my first time playing a father. I was personally curious about how I would portray that role. I wonder if I would fit it well, or if I would do a good job."

He went on to say, "Being called an older man doesn't feel awkward, but being called a father does. In the drama, my daughter calls me dad, and that felt awkward at first."

He also drew attention by saying that he does housework on a regular basis. So Ji-sub said, "I do a lot of kitchen work too," adding that he takes care of recycling, cooking, and more.

Meanwhile, So Ji-sub married broadcaster Jo Eun-jung, who is 17 years younger than him, in 2020.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com