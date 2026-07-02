Kim Da-ye, Park Soo-hong's Wife, Reveals the Secret to Firm Skin Despite Losing 38 kg: "I Worried It Would Sag"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Da-ye, the wife of comedian Park Soo-hong, revealed the secret behind her firm, sag-free skin despite dieting.

On the 2nd, Kim Da-ye said, "(No makeup warning) After giving birth, I lost nearly 40 kg, and I was worried that the loose skin would sag badly... But my skin actually became more elastic than before pregnancy. The reason is," as she shared the skin treatment she had received.

Kim Da-ye praised it, saying, "Rather than getting something done carelessly ten times, it is much better to do it properly even once. It saves money and is far more effective. I got a fitting laser treatment and a scalp laser treatment (ponytail), and they were really the best."

The photos released along with the post showed Kim Da-ye's bare-faced selfie. Having successfully lost 38 kg, she drew attention with her firm skin that showed no sagging.

Meanwhile, Kim Da-ye announced her successful diet on her YouTube channel on the 29th of last month. She had previously said she lost 57 kg from her pre-pregnancy weight of 90 kg, and recently revealed that she had lost another 5 kg, drawing attention.

Kim Da-ye explained, "I reached 57 kg last summer and then went through a plateau for a year. So when I recently lost another 5 kg, the most important thing I tried was strength training," adding, "When using the Stairway to Heaven machine, you have to push up by pressing through your heels. That helped a lot."

She continued, "The second thing was starting a diet plan. For dinner, I ate only egg whites and protein, with no carbohydrates, and I kept breakfast light as well. At lunch, I ate as much of what I wanted as possible. If you get too stressed, you won't lose weight. For dinner, I only ate protein." She shared her dieting tips.

wjlee@sportschosun.com