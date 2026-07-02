"A differentiated, experiential beauty festival to target the U.S. market" ... CJ Olive Young to hold 'Olive Young Festa' in Los Angeles in August

◇Olive Young Festa LA 2026. Photo courtesy of CJ Olive Young

The first Olive Young Festa in the United States will be held in August.

CJ Olive Young will host 'Olive Young Festa LA 2026' for three days starting Aug. 14 local time at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, in conjunction with 'KCON LA 2026.' The event will be transformed into a massive K-beauty playground, featuring Olive Young's experiential content all in one place across a booth area of about 4,700 square meters (1,422 pyeong).

Last month, Olive Young successfully opened its second store in California, 'Olive Young Century City.'

Launched by Olive Young in 2019, Olive Young Festa is an experiential beauty festival where partner brands meet customers directly, introduce their flagship products and offer a range of content. Following Japan in May, it will now present its second global festa in the United States.

'Olive Young Festa LA 2026' was designed around the theme of 'THE K-BEAUTY PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL.' It recreates streets from major Seoul districts such as Hongdae, Myeong-dong, Seongsu-dong and Gangnam, allowing visitors to experience K-beauty brands as if they were traveling through Seoul. A total of 55 K-beauty and lifestyle brands will take part, showcasing their signature products and a variety of experiential content. A stamp rally event has also been planned. Customers who visit booths throughout the venue and collect all the stamps will receive a 'festa limited goodie bag' on a first-come, first-served basis, giving them a chance to experience a K-skincare routine.

The company will also offer a range of support programs so that small and indie brands that entered the United States with Olive Young can expand their contact points with local customers and raise brand awareness. In addition to the experiential lecture program 'Beauty & Health Deep Dive,' brands participating in the networking space 'Future Connect Lounge' will be supported so they can share experiences and insights from their efforts to enter the U.S. market and connect with one another.

Meanwhile, the festa will be linked with 'KCON LA 2026,' part of the globally recognized Every K Festival, to create greater synergy between K-beauty and K-culture. The goal is to naturally introduce K-beauty to global visitors coming to enjoy Korean culture such as K-pop and K-food, while also expanding interest among K-beauty fans to the broader K-lifestyle.

Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com