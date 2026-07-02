The unexpected surprise inside a 4-year-old's cast left mom and doctor stunned

Photo source: TikTok

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a 4-year-old child being caught after secretly stuffing toys and coins inside an arm cast is drawing huge attention online.

According to foreign media outlets including News.com, a mother recently posted a video on TikTok showing her 4-year-old son having his arm cast removed at a hospital.

The child reportedly got hurt while pretending to be Spider-Man at daycare.

As the doctor removed the cast in the video, a small monkey toy was the first thing to appear. The doctor was surprised and said, "What is this? Oh my, there's a monkey in here," and the child calmly replied, "It's a naughty monkey."

More items then kept coming out of the cast, including a gold coin-shaped token worth $5, a pirate commemorative coin, and two McDonald's instant-win coupons.

The boy's mother explained, "When we removed my son's cast, his secret collection that he had been hiding all along was revealed."

She said the items left marks on the child's skin, and the monkey toy in particular left a noticeable indentation even a week after it was removed. She added jokingly, "At least he didn't hide the vegetables he didn't want to eat at mealtime inside the cast."

The video has drawn laughter from netizens after racking up more than 6 million views.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com