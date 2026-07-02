Jeong Jun-ha Drinks at 3 a.m. Even the Day Before Filming: "I Drink Eight Times a Week"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Jeong Jun-ha showed off his exceptional love of alcohol.

On the 1st, a video titled "Jeong Jun-ha's Request for Drinking Snacks" was released on the YouTube channel "Jeong Jun-ha Haha Haha." The video showed Jeong Jun-ha meeting chefs Lu Ching Lai and Park Eun-young and learning how to make chajun-kwon.

Jeong Jun-ha later enjoyed a meal with a variety of Chinese dishes he made himself, including chajun-kwon, kung pao shrimp, and nanjawanseu, paired with Luzhou Laojiao, a representative Chinese liquor.

Jeong Jun-ha expressed his satisfaction, saying, "I'm so happy." He then added, "I want to do content related to alcohol. I want to create content that introduces good liquor and lets people enjoy it by pairing it with food," revealing his affection for drinks.

He also confessed, "I was drinking until 3 a.m. yesterday." When chef Park Eun-young asked, "How many times a week do you drink?" the production team answered for him, "About eight times," drawing laughter on set.

Jeong Jun-ha laughed and casually admitted, "I've even gone around with him and drank for 15 hours straight."

Hearing that, the production team joked, "There's a reason my body ended up like this. I've gotten a lot more easygoing," and Jeong Jun-ha replied, "I gained more than 10 kilograms. It's because he hangs out with me," sparking more laughter.