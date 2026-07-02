"Jeong Jun-ho, you son of a b----!"... A huge mishap on 'The General's Son' leaves the director furious

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actors Shin Hyun-joon and Jeong Jun-ho reunited after a long time and shared a funny story from their rookie days that happened during the filming of 'The General's Son.'

On the 29th of last month, a video titled "I laughed so hard I peed myself" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Shin Hyun-joon Jeong Jun-ho.' In the video, the two met for the first time in about a year, caught up on each other's lives, and looked back on the projects they worked on together and behind-the-scenes stories from filming.

The biggest laugh of the day came from a mistake Jeong Jun-ho made while filming the movie 'The General's Son.'

Shin Hyun-joon began by saying, "It was a scene we were supposed to shoot over three days, and then Jun-ho suddenly showed up with his head completely shaved."

At the time, Jeong Jun-ho had a significant role in Kim Doo-han's gang. He decided on his own that a shorter haircut would suit the character better and shaved his head without consulting the production team. Looking back, Jeong Jun-ho recalled saying confidently, "I cut it to fit the character. What do you think?"

But the set froze instantly. Reenacting the director's reaction, Shin Hyun-joon said, "The director just looked at him and shouted, 'Hey, you son of a b----!'" drawing bursts of laughter. It turned out that Jeong Jun-ho was a rookie at the time and had no idea about one of the most important concepts in film production: continuity. Since several scenes had already been shot, his hairstyle had changed completely, and the two explained with a laugh that much of the existing footage had to be reshot. Jeong Jun-ho looked embarrassed and said, "I really didn't know anything back then," while Shin Hyun-joon also could not hide his laughter, saying, "It was an episode only possible in those days."

They also shared a variety of memories, including an episode from the filming of 'Black Rose' in which Shin Hyun-joon struggled with a fear of water, a mishap during the shoot of 'Siren' when Jeong Jun-ho volunteered to do the action scenes himself without a stunt double, and a story about actors and staff working together to move an illegally parked car by hand on set. Their stories showed that their friendship remains as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Shin Hyun-joon and Jeong Jun-ho have maintained a long-standing friendship as one of the entertainment industry's closest pairs, working together on multiple projects since the 1990s.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com