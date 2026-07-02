Mija Puts All Her Eggs in SK hynix Despite a 100 Million Won Loss, Drawing Cold Reactions Online: "Rich People Don't Worry"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Comedian Mija is drawing mixed reactions online after revealing that she reinvested heavily in SK hynix following a failed stock investment.

On the 1st, a video titled "Mija Lost 100 Million Won in Stocks a Few Days Ago. Which Stock Did She Go All In On Again With a Beast's Heart?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern."

In the video, Mija said she suffered losses of nearly 100 million won after investing in construction stocks. She recalled, "After I locked in the loss, I cried my eyes out in front of my husband for the first time."

But the disappointment did not last long. Her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, said, "The next day, she immediately put money into SK hynix." Mija also admitted to the so-called all-in strategy, saying, "I thought I had to make back the money I lost before I could move on."

Among individual investors, money has recently been pouring into semiconductor stocks such as SK hynix and Samsung Electronics amid the AI chip boom. As a result, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is also spreading, with many investing because they worry they might be the only ones missing the opportunity. According to SomeTrend's MCP analysis, online mentions related to FOMO in May this year reached their highest level since last year, and key associated terms included "anxiety," "fear," and "buying."

She laughed and said, "These days, I even get offers to appear on stock-related broadcasts," adding, "What kind of influence would I have? I'm just a retail investor."

However, reactions online were divided after the video was released.

Some users said, "It's relatable that she honestly shared her losses," and "Anyone who invests in stocks has probably gone through this at least once." Others were more critical, saying, "I'm tired of stock content being consumed like gambling," "Does this really need to be news?" and "Given the size of the loss, maybe she had plenty of money to invest in the first place."

Meanwhile, Mija has recently been sharing her investment routine honestly on YouTube by revealing both her losses in construction stocks and her reinvestment in SK hynix.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com