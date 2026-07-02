"Light and non-clinging" ... Demand for satin skirts surges more than threefold in the heat wave

◇Have A Whale's satin skirt. 29CM

As climate change brings earlier summers and increases the number of heat wave and tropical night days, demand is rising for skirts with strong breathability. In this summer's fashion market, sales of the lightweight, non-clinging satin skirt are surging in particular.

According to 29CM's analysis of last month's data, overall skirt-category sales rose by more than 54% from a year earlier, while sales of products searched under "satin skirt" more than tripled over the same period. Search volume also increased by more than 736% year on year. The analysis suggests that satin skirts are emerging as a signature summer item because they can be worn relatively comfortably even in sweltering weather and can be styled naturally with basic pieces such as oversized shirts, T-shirts, and sleeveless tops to create a refined, feminine look.

According to 29CM, a range of satin skirts launched by women's designer brands is gaining popularity.

Among the standout items are Loeuvre's satin organza layer skirt, a long skirt made by combining thin organza with soft satin, and the midi skirt exclusively introduced by Have A Whale on 29CM. Tudment's satin mini skirt has now entered its fourth reorder cycle and has surpassed 17,000 cumulative likes.

A 29CM representative said, "Satin skirts, once seen as items for party looks or special occasions, are drawing attention this summer as practical everyday pieces." The representative added, "Their wrinkle-resistant and quick-drying qualities, along with their versatility in pairing easily with summer tops such as linen and sheer knits, are helping satin skirts in a range of lengths, from long to midi and mini, receive a strong response."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com