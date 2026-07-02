'9kg Loss' Kim Min-ha, bony collarbone line remaining... Gaunt recent appearance after quitting 'alcohol and caffeine'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Kim Min-ha has drawn attention with her even more slender appearance after losing 9kg for a project.

On the 2nd, Kim Min-ha posted a pictorial on her social media. In the photos, Kim Min-ha exuded an intense yet captivating atmosphere, showcasing an unrivaled aura. Various styles of clothing further highlighted her unique charm.

Furthermore, she commanded attention with expressions and poses comparable to those of a professional model, and enhanced the overall quality of the pictorial by adding her signature mysterious vibe. In particular, her slimmer figure caught the eye after she lost 9kg to play a terminally ill character in a recent project.

The bold styling revealing her collarbone and her slender silhouette, visible at a glance, completed a completely different atmosphere compared to before, drawing admiration. In the Netflix series *Shake the Sun*, Kim Min-ha plays a character diagnosed with terminal illness who cannot live for more than a year without a kidney transplant due to uremia.

Previously, in an interview following the conclusion of the tvN weekend drama *Typhoon Company* last year, Kim Min-ha revealed that she lost 9kg for the role. At the time, she stated, "I lost weight by quitting alcohol and caffeine and eating only healthy foods," while also expressing her conviction: "It’s not that I’m stubbornly refusing to lose weight.

I just didn’t want to fit myself into a standardized mold. Early in my debut, I was told to 'lose weight' and 'get rid of my freckles,' but now I am grateful that fans love me just as I am.

I hope that respect for diversity will develop. " Meanwhile, through the human drama film *Hana Korea*, which opens on the 8th, Kim Min-ha [will.

They meet. anjee85@sportschosun.com