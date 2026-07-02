Seolhyun Stuns in a Sports Bra and Leggings Workout Look, Showing Off Her Abs and Tiny Waist

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Seolhyun, an actress and former member of Ace of Angels (AOA), once again drew attention with her flawless figure.

On the 2nd, Seolhyun shared a single photo on her social media account without any caption.

In the photo, Seolhyun is seen at a gym in a comfortable workout outfit, pairing a sports bra with leggings. Even in the simple, clean styling, what stood out most was her figure, shaped by impeccable self-care.

In particular, her firm lines, seemingly built through steady exercise, and the clearly defined six-pack abs drew admiration. The look was healthy and understated, yet it naturally held viewers' attention.

Meanwhile, Seolhyun will meet viewers through the Netflix series 'Tantara' (working title), set to be released in the second half of this year.

Kim Sohee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com