Kim Ji-seon, who once earned 200 million won a month, says she opened a live cafe for her retired father: "My mother could only breathe when he went out"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Ji-seon revealed the drastic step she took to keep peace in her family.

On the 1st, a video titled "I want to live separately, even for the rest of my life!" was posted on the YouTube channel "Kim Ji-seon and Kim Hyo-jin's Geuraejwo."

In the video, a viewer told the two that they were considering a gray divorce. The viewer, a woman in her 60s who said she had been married for 30 years, said she was exhausted by her husband's constant nagging and interference after retirement. She wrote, "I want to live the rest of my life for myself. Am I being selfish for thinking about a gray divorce now?"

Kim Ji-seon said she saw a bit of her own parents in the story. "After my father retired, my mother would naturally come home and say, 'Honey, please wash the rice.' My father likes rice that has been soaked and softened. Since that is the kind of rice he likes, she asked him to wash it in advance so it could soak. But my father blew up, saying, 'Are you looking down on me because I retired? How can you ask me to wash the rice?' My mother was so stunned and said, 'Is this really something your father should be angry about?' So I decided I needed to give my father something to do and opened a live cafe in Gwangmyeong City. I told him to go out and stay busy. My mother could only breathe once my father was out of the house," she said.

Kim Hyo-jin speculated, "It may be because fathers, after reaching a certain position in society and then retiring, feel a sense of inferiority, as if they are no longer valuable." Kim Ji-seon replied, "Who do they take that inferiority out on? Their wives. Does that even make sense?"

Kim Ji-seon also said, "My mother planned a trip abroad with her classmates. They went to the airport for the trip, and one friend brought her husband along. So the others asked, 'What is this?' and she said, 'Because there was no one to feed him.' But the husband who followed them there is even funnier. The whole four-night, five-day trip turned into a mess." She added, "Isn't it amazing that that friend even thought of doing that behind her friends' backs?"

Kim Hyo-jin said, "You have to train your husband well. You need to teach him how to enjoy himself on his own." Kim Ji-seon added, "In Japan, I heard there is some kind of course at district offices that teaches men how to cook and manage household chores before retirement."

Meanwhile, comedian Kim Ji-seon appeared on Lee Sung-mi's You Can't Go on YouTube on the 22nd of last month and spoke about how much she earned during her peak years. Kim said that after giving birth to her fourth child, she lost weight through a grueling diet and received a flood of offers from the home shopping industry. "I did home shopping as many as six times a day. I also had regular TV and radio programs," she said. When Lee Sung-mi remarked, "You must have earned around 200 million won a month," Kim Ji-seon replied, "That's right. I didn't even have time to spend money."

wjlee@sportschosun.com