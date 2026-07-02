Expectant Father Namkoong Min Stuns with Shocking Cooking Skills... Lee Yeon-bok Is Shocked, Saying, "It's a Mess" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-ju] Namkoong Min's cooking skills will be revealed on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.'

Namkoong Min, a trusted actor who has won the top acting award three times, will appear on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. He is set to make his return to the small screen with KBS 2TV's new Saturday-Sunday miniseries 'The Completion of Marriage,' which premieres on July 4, and viewers are eager to see what unexpected charm he will show on the cooking variety show.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, Namkoong Min began cooking alone in an unfamiliar space after being invited by Lee Yeon-bok. Attention focused on what kind of cooking skills the acclaimed actor would show and what dish he would prepare.

Meanwhile, Chef Lee Yeon-bok, who was secretly watching Namkoong Min cook, could not hide his worried expression and lowered his head, saying, "It's a mess..." with a laugh. Why did Lee Yeon-bok keep shaking his head? And what exactly was Namkoong Min cooking?

On the other hand, Namkoong Min said he had played a chef in the past and showed confidence in his wok skills. Kim Won-hoon, who appeared that day as Lee Yeon-bok's assistant chef, then provoked Namkoong Min by saying, "There's no comparison between us," sparking a tense exchange. Who will win this cooking showdown?

Namkoong Min and Kim Won-hoon also drew laughter with their perfect back-and-forth banter. While talking about acting, Namkoong Min said he was impressed by Kim Won-hoon's expression when he missed out on a Baeksang Arts Awards win. Kim Won-hoon then demonstrated facial acting on the spot and shared a tip, and Namkoong Min reportedly gave him a thumbs-up, saying immediately, "I could never do that," heightening curiosity.

How good is top-award-winning actor Namkoong Min at cooking? And between Namkoong Min and Kim Won-hoon, who will win the impromptu cooking battle? Their laugh-filled chemistry will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' airing Thursday, July 2 at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com