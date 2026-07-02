Kim Kang-woo, the Ultimate Clean Freak, Wiped His Mother-in-Law’s Floor with Alcohol and Felt Awkward... "The Whole Family Was on Edge"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Kim Kang-woo shared an episode that surprised his mother-in-law because of his fastidious personality.

A video titled "Sister-in-law Makes Beautiful Dumplings with Lots of Emotion vs. Kang-woo, Who Just Pushes Ahead with Quantity! The Dumpling War at Our House" was recently uploaded to Kim Kang-woo's YouTube channel.

Kim Kang-woo made dumplings together with his in-laws. While he was making them, he looked uncomfortable when someone in the family sneezed. Han Hye-jin then made everyone laugh by saying, "It's okay. Once it boils at 100 degrees, everything disappears. Don't worry too much."

Kim Kang-woo also laughed sheepishly and said, "A long time ago, after my son was born, I went to my mother's house and wiped the floor with alcohol. My mother looked at me like I was an alien."

Han Hye-jin emphasized Kim Kang-woo's neat personality once again, saying, "Do you know how much we had to watch his mood? When I visited my sister's house, I wiped my hands and even cleaned up the water splashed around the sink with tissue before leaving."

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Hye-jin's older sister Han Moo-young in 2010, and the couple has two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com