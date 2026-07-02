Yoajung Launches Oltoshot, a Healthy Way to Enjoy Dessert

Yoajung is launching Oltoshot, a product that combines organic tomatoes with extra virgin olive oil. The company said the strategic product was designed to suggest a routine of enjoying flavor and nutrition before dessert as part of its ongoing brand campaign, "The Way We Love Ourselves (Stay HIP. Love yourself)."

According to Yoajung on the 2nd, Oltoshot uses only organic tomato juice and Spanish extra virgin olive oil. It has also secured safety by obtaining organic processed food certification and food safety management certification (HACCP).

The product's strengths are convenience and versatility. As interest grows in managing health through diet, it offers an easy way to consume olive oil and tomatoes on an empty stomach. It can also be paired with a variety of foods, including salads and bread. To mark the launch of Oltoshot, Yoajung is running a delivery review event. Customers who leave a review after ordering will receive one packet of Oltoshot on a first-come, first-served basis, and the promotion will end early once supplies run out.

A Yoajung official said, "Oltoshot will serve as an opportunity to introduce a new health routine to dessert culture," adding, "We plan to continue offering differentiated menu items that let customers enjoy both taste and health in everyday life."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com