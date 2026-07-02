Park Jung-soo, who devoted 25 years to Jeong Eung-young, Jung Kyung-ho's father, says, "I don't think I can endure it... He keeps storming out of the house"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Park Jung-soo opened up about her affection for producer Jeong Eung-young, as well as her honest concerns.

On the 1st, a video titled "'The chemistry is good, but please stay a little apart' Park Seong-jun was also surprised by Park Jung-soo and Jeong Eung-young's unexpected compatibility" was released on the YouTube channel "You Can't Stop Park Jung-soo Anyway."

That day, Park Jung-soo invited feng shui and fortune-telling expert Park Seong-jun to her studio to ask about her compatibility with Jeong Eung-young. She said, "Will I really be able to live with that old man until the end? Why does he get so sulky? He keeps storming out of the house. Am I such a woman that makes him run out like that?"

Park Seong-jun analyzed, "There is a harmony of hearts between the couple, but they are different in nature," adding, "Jeong Eung-young has a strong sense of his own standards, dislikes control and oppression, and has a cynical, cold side. He also has a desire-driven side, and he has energy that often creates an environment where he can hear nagging from his wife."

When Park Jung-soo agreed, saying, "He does that very often," Park Seong-jun replied, "In the position of Park Jung-soo's husband, there is a man who has to endure." Park Jung-soo then sighed, saying, "I don't think I could endure it, but do I have to?"

Park Seong-jun explained, "He tends to endure, put up with things, and hold on, only to explode in the end. Still, because he does endure, the two of you can maintain your bond and stay together," adding, "The fact that he has a space where he can go out and be on his own, such as his studio, seems to help strengthen your relationship."

He also said of Jeong Eung-young, "He is someone with a lot of energy that makes him want to go outside even when someone comes into the house. He thinks a lot, is delicate, and is full of doubts, so he can be difficult at times," adding, "That is why going out may actually be better for the two of you."

Park Jung-soo asked, "Do I have to put up with it every time he storms out?" and "Does he even come back in?" Park Seong-jun answered, "If you know where he can go after storming out, letting him leave once in a while may actually help strengthen your relationship. If you stop paying attention, he comes back in. If you pay attention, he leaves again."

Park Jung-soo then spoke candidly about her deep affection for Jeong Eung-young. She said, "In the past, I loved him so much and liked him so much that I was always devoted. Whenever I went somewhere and saw something, I would think, 'This is something he likes,' and buy it for him. It may not seem like my heart was like that, but I worked hard to take care of him, like a mother bird feeding her chicks. I thought all he had to do was stay healthy and be by my side."

However, she admitted, "I do take good care of him, but I tend to speak harshly," and Park Seong-jun advised, "You hold the knife handle a lot. You have the energy to cut someone off when it shows, so it would be better to soften your words a little."

In the end, Park Jung-soo blamed herself, saying, "I'm sorry. My husband must have it even worse. I hate myself too."

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975, but the couple divorced by mutual agreement after having two children. Since 2001, she has maintained a common-law marriage with producer Jeong Eung-young, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho, for 25 years.