Baek Il-seop: "Four mothers due to father's infidelity, biological mother even contemplated suicide"... Confesses heartbreaking family history

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Baek Il-seop shared his heartbreaking family history.

On the 2nd, a video titled "Having a hometown to return to is a happy thing. I feel a bit melancholic today" was released on the YouTube channel "Kkokko Halbae Baek Il-seop. " On this day, Baek Il-seop visited his hometown of Yeosu and reminisced about his childhood. He said, "I lived there from birth until I graduated from elementary school, then moved nearby when I was in the first year of middle school and lived there until the first year of high school before moving up to Seoul.

" Baek Il-seop calmly revealed, "I heard that when I was two or three years old, my mother carried me on her back and went to a nearby beach saying she would kill herself because my father was having an affair. " He continued, "While I was being carried, I kept saying, 'Mom, shoes~ shoes~,' and she said she gave up on the idea of ​​dying while my mother went to pick up the shoes.

" He added, "I have no beautiful memories of my hometown. It seems my life itself is like that. " Baek Il-seop also gave a bitter smile, saying, "My second mother lived here, while I saw my third and fourth mothers elsewhere.

" He recalled, "I parted ways with my mother when I was in the third grade of elementary school.

I was playing near the house when my mother left and said, 'Il-seop, Mom is leaving,' but I was told that I said, 'Goodbye. ' I thought she would be back soon, but she said she was very hurt by those words. " He continued, "My mother intended to take me with her, but I don't know why I didn't follow her. " He also recalled the time he reunited with his mother much later.

Baek Il-seop revealed, "My mother once showed me around Seoul, but she actually took me there to live with me," adding, "I said, 'Let's live here with Mom,' but I didn't live with her and came back. " He continued, "I still don't understand why I insisted on coming back instead of living with Mom, when there is a different mother here in my hometown.

It is truly a mystery. "