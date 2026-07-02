Pregnant Go Woo-ri Enjoys a Prenatal Trip to Guam, Ultrasound Photo in Hand

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Go Woo-ri, formerly of Rainbow, shared a happy update as she enjoyed a prenatal trip in Guam.

On the 2nd, Go Woo-ri posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Day 2 of our Guam trip. Since this is a prenatal trip, we may not be able to do everything, but we have to go shopping." She added, "We bought Guam souvenirs and took the photos I really wanted. We succeeded in our family photo with our little blessing. Next time, let’s come as three."

The photos showed Go Woo-ri and her husband enjoying their prenatal trip against the backdrop of Guam. The couple stood side by side wearing matching hats labeled "MOM" and "DAD." Her visible baby bump, revealed by tying up the front of their matching shirts, and the ultrasound photo in her hand highlighted the excitement of the expectant parents.

In another photo, she smiled brightly at the camera to mark the trip and drew attention by capturing her first family photo with the baby soon to be born.

Fans sent messages of support, saying, "Congratulations on your first family photo with your little blessing," "Your baby bump is so beautiful," "Wishing you a safe delivery," and "I hope your next trip will really be with all three of you."

Meanwhile, Go Woo-ri debuted in 2009 as a member of Rainbow. She married a businessman five years her senior in 2022 and recently announced that she is expecting her first child, drawing many congratulations.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com