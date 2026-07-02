YG Family reunion gives fans chills... Daesung, Seven, and 2NE1 spark a frenzy with the 'Jipdaeseong' teaser

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Daesung's YouTube content, "Jipdaeseong," has raised fans' expectations by teasing a surprise reunion of YG Family.

A teaser for the new episode, set to be released on the 3rd, was recently posted on the YouTube channel "Jipdaeseong."

The video shows Daesung, 2NE1's Minzy and Sandara Park, and singer Seven gathered together in one place.

The four stood side by side in front of a space marked with the words "Former YG FAMILY," swaying to the music and waving hello, creating their trademark cheerful atmosphere. Sandara Park stood out with a fur coat and sunglasses, while Minzy drew attention with her blonde hairstyle. Daesung and Seven also showed off the chemistry of YG Family, reunited after a long time, as they smiled brightly and moved to the rhythm.

At the end of the video, a caption reading, "See you on July 3," appeared, hinting at the release of the full episode.

After the teaser was released, fans expressed their excitement, saying, "YG Family is really back," "I can't believe this lineup again," "So many memories are coming back," and "I have to watch the full episode no matter what."

Meanwhile, Daesung has continued to enjoy steady popularity through his YouTube channel "Jipdaeseong," where he invites a variety of singers and actors for candid conversations and lively chemistry. The YG Family special episode of "Jipdaeseong" is scheduled for release on the 3rd.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com