Remarried Kim Gu-ra Talks About Married Life with His Wife, 12 Years His Junior: "My Wife Has a Strong Will and Never Gives In" (Radio Star)

Broadcast personality Kim Gu-ra spoke warmly and humorously about his remarried wife, offering a glimpse into the realities of married life.

The MBC variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 1st, featured actors Ryu Soo-young, Choi Jin-hyuk, Yoon Shi-yoon, and B1A4's San-deul as guests.

That day, Yoon Shi-yoon surprised everyone by saying he enjoys watching videos of drain cleaning, ingrown toenails, and acne extraction. Kim Gook-jin joked, "Are you the type who gets excited by dirty things?" Kim Gu-ra then stepped in to explain, saying, "It's the process of getting things cleaned up that is exciting. Who would actually enjoy seeing something dirty?" drawing laughter.

Yoon Shi-yoon then shared his thoughts on dating, saying, "There are women I want to protect even when they are messy. If I think, 'Why is this cute? Don't I want to wipe it off? Don't I want to take care of it?' then I think I like that person."

After hearing that, Kim Gu-ra summed it up by saying, "So it's not that you like messy women. It's that there are women you are drawn to even when they are messy. Then you want to clean them up?" Yoon Shi-yoon agreed, saying, "That's right. When you're dating, you kind of develop a father complex. When she starts feeling like a daughter, I think, 'This is why I like this woman.'"

Kim Gu-ra then guessed, "You probably wouldn't like a woman with a very strong will," before suddenly bringing up his own wife and drawing attention.

He admitted, "I live with a woman who has a strong will." Yoo Se-yoon responded, "Then it's will against will," which sparked more laughter.

Kim Gu-ra joked, "When we fight, I say, 'This kind of fight is healthy. Opinions have to meet through thesis, antithesis, and synthesis. I hate it when I only hear my own side of the story. You should talk too.'"

When Yoo Se-yoon asked, "Your wife doesn't back down either, does she?" Kim Gu-ra replied honestly, "That's right. My wife never gives in either," sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra finalized his 18-year marriage with his former wife through an amicable divorce in 2015. He later remarried a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in December 2020, and the couple welcomed their second daughter in 2021.