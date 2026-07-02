Korea Companion Service Association and Daekyo Neuf Sign MOU to Train Hospital Companion Managers and Link Care Services

The Korea Companion Service Association recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Daekyo Neuf to strengthen community health care linkages by training specialized personnel and building a cooperative system. Based on the agreement, the two companies plan to jointly run a training program for hospital companion managers, along with educational cooperation to cultivate senior care specialists.

According to the Korea Companion Service Association on the 2nd, the MOU signing ceremony was held on the 23rd of last month. Under the agreement, the association plans to spread specialized companion services in the field and build a community care network by linking with Daekyo Neuf's broad long-term care infrastructure, which includes 89 Day Care Centers and visiting care centers nationwide. Daekyo Life plans to strengthen its expertise in senior health support services through hospital companion manager services and related programs.

A hospital companion manager is a trained professional who closely supports seniors who have difficulty using medical facilities because of age or illness. The service covers the entire process, from transportation to the hospital and registration and payment, to accompanying patients during treatment, picking up prescribed medication, and ensuring a safe return home. Demand for such services has surged recently amid rapid population aging and the rise in one-person households.

Kim Nam-pyo, Secretary-General of the Korea Companion Service Association, said, "Through our cooperation with Daekyo Neuf, we will do our best to train capable hospital companion managers and help seniors maintain healthy and dignified lives."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com