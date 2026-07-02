Pushiparu and Meyafushi Maldives Resorts Officially Enter the Korean Market

Be Kind Hotels & Resorts is moving to target the Korean market. The company is a Maldives resort operator that runs Pushiparu Resort and Meyafushi Resort. On the 25th of last month, Be Kind Hotels held a corporate presentation for domestic travel agencies at Ananti at Gangnam Seoul.

According to Be Kind Hotels & Resorts on the 2nd, Pushiparu Maldives and Meyafushi Maldives Resort are about 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport in the Maldives. Resorts in the Maldives that are reached by seaplane are generally considered to offer better water conditions than those accessed by boat.

Pushiparu Resort is a boutique property with 63 rooms. The resort is designed around traditional culture and nature throughout the property. Visitors can enjoy a range of programs, starting with a traditional welcome ceremony in which a sango shell is blown, followed by various events such as weddings and movie screenings at the resort's private sandbank. Marine activities are available as standard, and the resort also has restaurants offering menus tailored to guests' tastes. It can accommodate both honeymooners and families.

Meyafushi Resort is a newly opened property that held its grand opening in April this year. It has a total of 94 rooms, and every room comes with a private pool. The two-story beach pool suite features a living room and bathroom on the first floor and a bedroom on the second, offering ocean views. Guests can choose from water villas with slides, pool villas, and other room types depending on their preferences. The resort also features Bubble Underwater, an underwater restaurant, offering a unique dining experience, as well as an adults-only sunset bar. Guests who choose the all-inclusive service can also enjoy drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Akino Nurdin, head of international business development at Be Kind Hotels & Resorts, said, "We plan to reach Korean travelers through a variety of promotions, including package products that link the two resorts in the future."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com